Love, Guaranteed, a new romantic comedy starring Rachael Leigh Cook, is coming to Netflix in September.

The streaming service shared a premiere date, Sept. 3, and first look photos for the film Tuesday.

The photos feature Cook, 40, and her co-stars Damon Wayans, Jr., and Heather Graham. One of the pictures shows Cook and Wayans in a courtroom, while another shows Graham posing on the steps of a building.

Love, Guaranteed follows Susan (Cook), a hard-working lawyer that takes on a high-paying, high-profile case from Nick (Wayans), a charming new client, in order to save her small law firm. The pair soon find themselves in the middle of a media storm and begin to develop feelings for each other.

The film is written by Falling Inn Love's Elizabeth Hackett and Hilary Galanoy, who based the script on source material from Cook. Mark Steven Johnson directed the movie, with Cook, Dan Spilo, Margret Huddleston and Stephanie Slack as producers.

Cook said in an interview with Bustle that she was "so excited" when Hackett and Galanoy took on the project.

"Their very first draft was laugh out loud funny and so moving. I remember feeling like this character was absolutely a gift for me at this stage in my life," she said.

Cook is known for starring in She's All That and Josie and the Pussycats. She has since voiced characters on Robot Chicken and appeared on the TV series Psych, Perception and Criminal Minds.