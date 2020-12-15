Rachael Leigh Cook has joined the cast of the She's All That remake He's All That.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 41-year-old actress will appear in He's All That, a gender-swapped reimagining of her movie She's All That, which opened in theaters in 1999.

Cook played Laney Boggs in She's All That, which centered on popular student Zack Siler's (Freddie Prinze, Jr.) efforts to make the nerdy Laney popular. In the remake, Cook will play the mother of Padgett Sawyer, portrayed by TikTok star Addison Rae.

He's All That follows Padget (Rae), a social media influencer who is humiliated online and accepts a challenge to turn Cameron Kweller (Tanner Buchanan), an unpopular boy, into into prom king.

The He's All That official Instagram account shared a photo Monday of Cook on set with Rae.

"Look who's back! Rachael Leigh Cook (@rachaelleighcook) joins the #HesAllThat family, playing Padgett's (@addisonrae) wise and caring mother," the caption reads.

R. Lee Fleming, Jr., who wrote She's All That, will write the remake. Mark Waters (Mean Girls) will direct He's All That, with She's All That producers Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay to return as producers.

"I'm thrilled to be reunited with so many familiar faces! This version has a great new spin that I think people will really enjoy," Cook said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Cook most recently starred in the Netflix romantic comedy Love, Guaranteed.