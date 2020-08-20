Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Love, Guaranteed.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the romantic comedy Thursday featuring Rachael Leigh Cook as Susan, a hard-working lawyer, and Damon Wayans Jr. as Nick, Susan's charming new client.

The preview shows Nick approach Susan about suing Love, Guaranteed, a dating website that guarantees love. Susan takes the case and begins to fall for Nick as they work together.

"It's not a risk to fall in love," Nick says in one courtroom scene. "It's a risk not to."

Netflix previously released first look photos for the film featuring Cook, Wayans and their co-star Heather Graham.

Love, Guaranteed is written by Falling Inn Love's Elizabeth Hackett and Hilary Galanoy, who based the script on source material from Cook. Cook previously told Bustle she was excited for Hackett and Galanoy to take on the project.

"Their very first draft was laugh out loud funny and so moving. I remember feeling like this character was absolutely a gift for me at this stage in my life," the actress said.

Mark Steven Johnson directed the film, with Cook, Dan Spilo, Margret Huddleston and Stephanie Slack as producers. Love, Guaranteed premieres Sept. 3 on Netflix.

Cook is known for starring in the films She's All That and Josie and the Pussycats. She has since appeared on the TV series Psych, Perception and Criminal Minds.