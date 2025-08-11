"I see that all the time, like on the Internet, just people talking about it or people posting fake things that I'm in talks, and I don't think I am," Rachael told Jason Tartick during a recent episode of his "Trading Secrets" podcast.
"I feel like these days, those men are not signing up to actually meet the woman. They're not. They're signing up for TV and hopefully to switch career paths after."
Rachael continued, "I really genuinely don't feel like -- maybe one or two guys are about [finding love]."
Jason interjected by saying he believes pretty much all of the men going on reality TV have dollar signs or some career trajectory on the brain.
"I just don't know if I would trust a single [guy]," Rachael agreed.
"A lot of people go on the show for that and then they're surprised with themselves when they actually [fall for the girl]. I think that's what I see on Love Island all the time."
The Bachelor alum also pointed out how many contestants join The Bachelor or The Bachelorette cast without even knowing who the lead is going to be.
"And that's when it's like you don't even care who it is because you're not going on for them," Rachael explained.
Jason asked Rachael to give him a percentage she'll be the next Bachelorette, and she replied, "Five. I think it's so unlikely. I don't even think they would ever ask me... And I don't know if I could put myself through that again, honestly."
But Rachael confirmed ABC had asked her to join the Season 10 cast of Bachelor in Paradise.
"I basically said, 'If I'm scratching your back then you have to scratch mine too,'" Rachael recalled of her conversation with casting.
"I felt like it would be good for them if I were on that show, but would it be good for me? Probably not. It's not that I felt used or anything."
Rachael elaborated, "I just knew it would be a big deal if I went, but what would I get out of it? Because I didn't think I would really leave in a relationship. I don't even know how I feel about dating anyone in Bachelor Nation. I don't think I would do it again."
Rachael also told Jason that she thought she'd have to film Bachelor in Paradise "to even be considered" for The Bachelorette down the line.
But Rachael -- who was apparently close to competing on Special Forces -- refused to reveal what exactly she had asked ABC for in exchange for going on Paradise.
The January 16 breakup post read, "Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts. Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding. Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord."
Rachael previously said on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast that she was sitting on a Georgia-bound plane waiting for it to take off when she saw Matt's Instagram post.
Rachael recalled her phone blowing up with text messages and calls, only to lose WiFi signal and have no phone connection for the next 12 hours.
Rachael admitted she felt "pure shock" and "so much confusion" about Matt's decision considering he had been so vocal in the media about his desire to propose marriage to her and start a family in the near future.
Rachael said that Matt didn't view her as his perfect person. He was allegedly concerned about how emotional she got during challenging times and how she allegedly struggled to apologize and take accountability for her mistakes.
Rachael shared how she hopes to become friends with Matt again down the road but there's very little hope of them ever getting back together.
Rachael to Us Weekly how she's now looking for a man who will show her respect, listen to her and empathize with how she's feeling.
Rachael said she also wants her future boyfriend to accept her for who she is -- "flaws and all" -- and be an "uplifting" and "supportive" teammate.