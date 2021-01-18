Rachael admitted she was "infatuated" with Matt on Night 1 of The Bachelor process after Matt began the cocktail party with a prayer.
"The fact that he opened up with a prayer, like, struck a nerve for me. I didn't expect to feel like this so soon," Rachael gushed. "He's pretty much everything I expected him to be and more."
Following her first conversation with Matt in which Rachael expressed how it's difficult for her to dive deep with a man, Matt gushed to the cameras that Rachael is "beautiful, articulate, sexy, open and vulnerable." He said Rachael had "blown [him] away."
But during the first group date of Season 25, Rachael's team lost the "Capture the Heart" competition, and so she couldn't attend the afterparty and cried about missing out on much-needed time withThe Bachelor star.
Based on their Night 1 connection, however, it appears Rachael will have a chance to get to know Matt better soon.
Until viewers can watch Rachael and Matt's love story unfold on the show, let's learn a little bit about The Bachelor bachelorette right now.
The graphic designer appears to be a well-traveled social butterfly
According to Rachael's social-media account, she has traveled quite a bit for a 24 year old.
Dubbed a "southern sweetheart" by ABC, Rachael has visited Saint John in the U.S. Virgin Islands and also touched down in many U.S. states with her friends -- including Florida, New York, California, Chicago, Louisiana, Las Vegas, North Carolina, and Alabama.
Rachael decided to go to college near home
Rachael graduated from Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville, GA in May 2019 with a BBA Marketing degree.
Rachael made the Dean's List for multiple semesters.
The Bachelor bachelorette attempts to live big with no regrets
Nothing makes Rachael happier than a good movie, good wine and charcuterie boards.
She says she wants to look back on her life when she's old and feel like she has made the absolute most out of every single day.
Chris Harrison teases fans shouldn't judge a book by its cover with Rachael
When announcing Matt's cast of bachelorettes, The Bachelor host Chris Harrison revealed, "Rachael is just a down-to-earth southern girl, really personable and just as sweet as cotton candy."
"But also very competitive," Chris added.
"Don't let that southern side fool ya! Again, I go back to [Hannah Brown] and [Hannah Ann Sluss] and all of our Hannahs. She has that sweet southern charm, but trust me, they can take care of their own."
Rachael has already been the subject of nasty online allegations
A TikTok user named Maddy Bierster posted a video clip of Rachael and Matt talking on Night 1 at the cocktail party on Reddit and wrote over the image, "Girlieeee, remember when you bullied me in high school for liking black guys???"
Maddy also captioned her post on TikTok, "BECAUSE I REMEMBER."
Many fans reacted with shock and concern for Matt since The Bachelor star seemed to really like Rachael on the first night and she could go far this season.
Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone shared his thoughts on the controversy when he tweeted January 4, "Think it's all fun and games and IG shilling being a contestant on this show? Not necessarily when anyone from your past can throw out accusations and you won't be able to defend yourself for a while."
Maddy later insisted in videos on her TikTok she'd never lie about anything so serious and Rachael and her friend group in high school had "ridiculed" her for dating a boy of a different race. She suggested Rachael is hypocritical and needs to be held accountable for her actions.
Maddy also claimed she never received an apology from Rachael and would like one.
Rachael is a dog mom and they're a package deal
Rachael apparently has a love for animals and got a puppy she named Winnie in 2017.
In November 2017, Rachael shared multiple photos with her brown and black furbaby, who appears to be a dachshund mix.
Rachael captioned the slideshow, "If you know me you know this is my dream. I can't wait to spoil you my little baby Winnie, momma loves you way too much already."