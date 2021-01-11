Rachael was brought to tears when Matt prayed at the start of the cocktail party, and she seemed taken with Matt's sincerity and sweet approach to the process.
"I had a feeling that I was going to be infatuated with [Matt], but the fact that he opened up with a prayer, like, struck a nerve for me. I didn't expect to feel like this so soon," Rachael gushed. "He's pretty much everything I expected him to be and more."
Rachael was also one of the girls who engaged in deep conversation with Matt on Night 1 of the show. She discussed how it's difficult for her to be vulnerable but she really thought she and Matt were on the same page in life.
Matt called her "beautiful, articulate, sexy, open and vulnerable." He said Rachael had "blown [him] away."
Rachael therefore received a rose at the first Rose Ceremony of the season, but will she continue to advance on Season 25?
Matt has said he's looking for a woman who is selfless, honest and compassionate -- so will Rachael fit the bill?
Until we can watch Matt and Rachael get to know each other better on the show, let's learn a little bit about The Bachelor bachelorette right now.
Rachael graduated from Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville, GA in May 2019 with a BBA Marketing degree.
Rachael made the Dean's List for multiple semesters.
The graphic designer appears to be a well-traveled social butterfly
According to Rachael's social-media account, she has traveled quite a bit for a 24 year old.
Dubbed a "southern sweetheart" by ABC, Rachael has visited Saint John in the U.S. Virgin Islands and also touched down in many U.S. states with her friends -- including Florida, New York, California, Chicago, Louisiana, Las Vegas, North Carolina, and Alabama.
Rachael says she is looking for a once-in-a-lifetime love
Rachael claims to be a hopeless romantic to her core.
Rachael has apparently never been in love before, just like Matt, but she believes Matt could be the guy to change that.
Rachael says she is hoping her love story will be something huge and life altering.
The Bachelor bachelorette attempts to live big with no regrets
Nothing makes Rachael happier than a good movie, good wine and charcuterie boards.
She says she wants to look back on her life when she's old and feel like she has made the absolute most out of every single day.
Chris Harrison teases fans shouldn't judge a book by its cover with Rachael
When announcing Matt's cast of bachelorettes, The Bachelor host Chris Harrison revealed, "Rachael is just a down-to-earth southern girl, really personable and just as sweet as cotton candy."
"But also very competitive," Chris added. "Don't let that southern side fool ya! Again, I go back to [Hannah Brown] and [Hannah Ann Sluss] and all of our Hannahs. She has that sweet southern charm, but trust me, they can take care of their own."
Chris then gave away a small spoiler about The Bachelor's upcoming 25th season.
"On the first night, Rachael is affected so much by the speech that Matt gives -- just a reaction I've never seen before on Night 1. So that's something to watch on Night 1 with Rachael," Chris shared.
Rachael has already been subjected to nasty online allegations
A TikTok user named Maddy Bierster posted a video clip of Rachael and Matt talking on Night 1 at the cocktail party on Reddit and wrote over the image, "Girlieeee, remember when you bullied me in high school for liking black guys???"
Maddy also captioned her post on TikTok, "BECAUSE I REMEMBER."
Many fans reacted with shock and concern for Matt since The Bachelor star seemed to really like Rachael on the first night and she could go far this season.
Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone shared his thoughts on the controversy when he tweeted January 4, "Think it's all fun and games and IG shilling being a contestant on this show? Not necessarily when anyone from your past can throw out accusations and you won't be able to defend yourself for a while."
Maddy later insisted in videos on her TikTok she'd never lie about anything so serious and Rachael and her friend group in high school had "ridiculed" her for dating a boy of a different race. She suggested Rachael is hypocritical and needs to be held accountable for her actions.
Maddy also claimed she never received an apology from Rachael and would like one.