Rachael Kirkconnell will be one of 32 women competing for Matt James' heart when The Bachelor premieres its 25th season ABC.

Rachael is a 24-year-old graphic designer from Cumming, GA.

Rachael stepped out of a limo on the first night of filming at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania on October 10, and filming wrapped around November 20, according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone.

The Bachelor's 25th season premieres Monday, January 4 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC, and fans will be able to see if Matt found himself attracted to Rachael right away.

Matt has said he's looking for a woman who is selfless, honest and compassionate, adding that those qualities can be found in women of all shapes, sizes and races.

ABC has teased Rachael is a southern sweetheart with beautiful eyes and personality, but will she have what it takes to become the last woman standing on The Bachelor this year?

Until viewers can watch Rachael and Matt's love story unfold on The Bachelor's 25th season, let's learn a little bit about The Bachelor bachelorette right now.

Below is a list of five facts Reality TV World has compiled about Rachael Kirkconnell.


Rachael appears to be a well-traveled social butterfly

According to Rachael's social-media account, she has traveled quite a bit for a 24 year old.

In addition to visiting Saint John in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Rachael has also touched down in many U.S. states with her friends -- including Florida, New York, California, Chicago, Louisiana, Las Vegas, North Carolina, and Alabama.

Rachael decided to go to college close to where she grew up

Rachael graduated from Georgia College in Milledgeville, GA in May 2019 with a BBA Marketing degree.
Rachael made the Dean's List for multiple semesters.


Rachael says she is looking for a once-in-a-lifetime love

Rachael claims to be a hopeless romantic to her core.

Rachael has apparently never been in love before, just like Matt, but she believes Matt could be the guy to change that.

Rachael says she is hoping her love story will be something huge and life altering.


The Bachelor bachelorette attempts to live big with no regrets

Nothing makes Rachael happier than a good movie, good wine and charcuterie boards.

She says she wants to look back on her life when she's old and feel like she has made the absolute most out of every single day.

Chris Harrison teases fans shouldn't judge a book by its cover with Rachael

When announcing Matt's cast of bachelorettes, The Bachelor host Chris Harrison revealed, "Rachael is just a down-to-earth southern girl, really personable and just as sweet as cotton candy."

"But also very competitive," Chris added. "Don't let that southern side fool ya! Again, I go back to [Hannah Brown] and [Hannah Ann Sluss] and all of our Hannahs. She has that sweet southern charm, but trust me, they can take care of their own."

Chris then gave away a small spoiler about The Bachelor's upcoming 25th season.

"On the first night, Rachael is affected so much by the speech that Matt gives -- just a reaction I've never seen before on Night 1. So that's something to watch on Night 1 with Rachael," Chris shared.


