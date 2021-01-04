Rachael stepped out of a limo on the first night of filming at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania on October 10, and filming wrapped around November 20, according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone.
The Bachelor's 25th season premieres Monday, January 4 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC, and fans will be able to see if Matt found himself attracted to Rachael right away.
Matt has said he's looking for a woman who is selfless, honest and compassionate, adding that those qualities can be found in women of all shapes, sizes and races.
ABC has teased Rachael is a southern sweetheart with beautiful eyes and personality, but will she have what it takes to become the last woman standing on The Bachelor this year?
Until viewers can watch Rachael and Matt's love story unfold on The Bachelor's 25th season, let's learn a little bit about The Bachelor bachelorette right now.
Rachael appears to be a well-traveled social butterfly
According to Rachael's social-media account, she has traveled quite a bit for a 24 year old.
In addition to visiting Saint John in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Rachael has also touched down in many U.S. states with her friends -- including Florida, New York, California, Chicago, Louisiana, Las Vegas, North Carolina, and Alabama.
Chris Harrison teases fans shouldn't judge a book by its cover with Rachael
When announcing Matt's cast of bachelorettes, The Bachelor host Chris Harrison revealed, "Rachael is just a down-to-earth southern girl, really personable and just as sweet as cotton candy."
"But also very competitive," Chris added. "Don't let that southern side fool ya! Again, I go back to [Hannah Brown] and [Hannah Ann Sluss] and all of our Hannahs. She has that sweet southern charm, but trust me, they can take care of their own."
Chris then gave away a small spoiler about The Bachelor's upcoming 25th season.
"On the first night, Rachael is affected so much by the speech that Matt gives -- just a reaction I've never seen before on Night 1. So that's something to watch on Night 1 with Rachael," Chris shared.