Quiz, a new three-part drama series, will premiere on AMC in May.

The network shared a premiere date and new details about the show in a press release Tuesday.

The first episode of Quiz will air May 31, with the second and third episodes to follow June 7 and June 14, respectively. The full series will be available to stream on AMC Premiere beginning May 31.

Quiz recounts Charles and Diana Ingam's attempted heist on the British version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?. The couple, played by Matthew Macfadyen and Sian Clifford, and an accomplice were accused of cheating on the game show by coughing during filming to signify correct answers.

Michael Sheen co-stars as game show host Chris Tarrant, with Aisling Bea as ITV Entertainment boss Claudia Rosencrantz and Mark Bonnar as Millionaire creator Paul Smith.

The new series hails from The Crown producer Left Bank Pictures and ITV. The show is written by James Graham and directed by Stephen Frears (A Very English Scandal), with Frears, Dan Winch, William Village, James Graham and Andy Harries as executive producers.

Graham previously told Deadline that Quiz attempts to "humanize" the people involved and show them as "people with vulnerabilities and doubts and uncertainties and desires like everyone else."

"It's quite easy to make TV people look pretentious and smug on TV, but that's the trope. They just run around in suits and they're really metropolitan and cutting and smug, and I don't think that's very interesting," he said.