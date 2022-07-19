Quinta Brunson has joined the cast of the Weird Al biopic at Roku.

The 32-year-old actress will play media mogul Oprah Winfrey in the new film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Roku shared a photo Tuesday featuring Brunson and Daniel Radcliffe as Winfrey and Yankovic, respectively.

Brunson joins previously announced cast members Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicolson and Toby Huss.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story explores the life and career of Yankovic, a singer and musician known for his parody songs.

"From a conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was a sin, Al rebelled and made his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true," an official synopsis reads. "An instant success and sex symbol, Al lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him."

Roku released a teaser trailer for the film in May.

Brunson is known for creating and starring in the ABC series Abbot Elementary, which will return for a second season in September.