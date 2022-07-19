Weird: The Al Yankovic Story explores the life and career of Yankovic, a singer and musician known for his parody songs.
"From a conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was a sin, Al rebelled and made his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true," an official synopsis reads. "An instant success and sex symbol, Al lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him."
Roku released a teaser trailer for the film in May.
Brunson is known for creating and starring in the ABC series Abbot Elementary, which will return for a second season in September.
