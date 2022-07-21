Paramount Pictures has announced it moved its thriller, A Quiet Place: Day One, from Sept. 22, 2023 to March 8, 2024.

Pig director Michael Sarnoski is helming the movie about huge insect-like creatures with sensitive hearing that wipe out most of mankind.

Actor, writer and director John Krasinski directed the first two Quiet Place blockbusters, which starred his real-life wife, Emily Blunt.

He also appeared in the first film, which came out in 2018, but his character died a hero trying to save his kids. A Quiet Place Part II opened in 2021.

The prequel is based on an original idea by Krasinski, who will also produce.

No cast has been announced yet.