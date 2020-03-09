Quibi, a new, short-form streaming service, will launch with 50 shows on April 6.
The streaming service is the first designed specifically for mobile phones and will feature original content presented in "quick bites" of 10 minutes or less.
Quibi offers movies told in chapters that are 7-10 minutes long, unscripted and documentary series with episodes of 10 minutes or less, and curated "daily essentials" of news, entertainment and inspiration that run 5-6 minutes.
One movie coming to Quibi is Survive, starring Turner (Game of Thrones) and Corey Hawkins (The Walking Dead). The film follows Jane (Turner) and Paul (Hawkins), the sole survivors of a plane crash on a remote mountain.
Another film coming to Quibi is Most Dangerous Game, starring Hemsworth (The Hunger Games). The movie follows Dodge Maynard (Hemsworth), a terminally-ill man who agrees to participate in a deadly game where he is the prey.
One unscripted series coming to Quibi is Chrissy's Court, a Judge Judy-style reality show. The series sees Teigen, a model, television host and Twitter personality, preside over small claims cases in a courtroom.
Quibi will release 175 original shows and 8,500 quick bites of content in its first year. The company is offering 90 day free trials to those who sign up on its website before launch day. Subscriptions cost $4.99 per month with ads or $7.99 without ads.
Here's the full list of what's coming to Quibi on launch day:
