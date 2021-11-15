Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson's Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), won big at the sixth annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Summer of Soul took home a leading six awards including Best Documentary Feature, Best Director, Best First Documentary Feature, Best Editing, Best Archival Documentary and Best Music Documentary.

The film follows the Harlem Cultural Festival from 1969, which was overshadowed by Woodstock that same year.

Questlove tied with The Rescue directors Elizabeth Varsarhelyi and Jimmy Chin for Best Director.

The Rescue also won Best Cinematography and Best Score.

Val won Best Historical or Biographical Documentary and Best Narration, The Crime of the Century won Best Political Documentary, Becoming Cousteau won Best Science/Nature Documentary, The Alpinist won Best Sports Documentary and The Queen of Basketball won Best Short Documentary.

The full list of winners can be found on the official Critics Choice Association website. The winners were announced at a gala event hosted by Roy Wood Jr., at the BRIC in Brooklyn.

The Critics Choice Documentary Awards honors the year's finest achievements in documentaries, as voted on by the CCA.