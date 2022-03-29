Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson said that he was unaware that Will Smith had slapped Chris Rock before he won his Oscar for Best Documentary Feature while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Questlove, who is normally on the Tonight Show as a member of The Roots, sat down next to Fallon on Monday with his Oscar statue to talk about his big win and what happened right before he claimed his award.

Questlove told Fallon that he was meditating before he won the award. Questlove won for his documentary feature Summer of Soul (... Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), which explores the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival.

"When the commercial break was happening I was just in my, 'Mmmmm.' So when I opened my eyes, I didn't realize like, 'Why is everyone so quiet?' Like I literally was not present for that whole entire moment," Questlove said about Smith slapping Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock then presented Best Documentary Feature to Questlove.

"As I'm walking to the stage, I'm kind of putting two and two together and I realize that was a real moment like maybe three seconds before I spoke words. But in my mind, they were just doing a sketch or whatever and I'm just like, 'Okay Ahmir. Remember to thank your mom, your dad.' So I was not present at all. I was just in a blank space," he continued.

Fallon mentioned how he cried watching Questlove win. The filmmaker and musician then thanked Fallon for giving him a platform to chase his dreams at The Tonight Show and at NBC's 30 Rock studio. Questlove called 30 Rock the best college he's ever been to.

"I didn't even start to listen to my dreams until I came here in 2009, so I really want to thank you for giving me that platform," Questlove said to Fallon before shaking his hand.