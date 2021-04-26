Questlove brings attention to the largely forgotten Harlem Cultural Festival in a new teaser for his upcoming directorial debut, Summer of Soul (... Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised).

ADVERTISEMENT

The music documentary, which is coming to Hulu and theaters on July 2, uses never-before-seen footage of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, which was overshadowed by Woodstock that same summer.

The event took place over six weeks at Mount Morris Park in New York, now called Marcus Garvey Park.

Music legends, such as Stevie Wonder, perform onstage in front of thousands in the teaser. Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, The 5th Dimension and more also performed at the event and will appear in the film.

Questlove, in an interview with UPI, said the film has three "goosebump moments" including Wonder performing a drum solo, Simone singing and Jackson performing a duet with Mavis Staples.

The Roots drummer is also set to release a new book on Oct. 12 titled Music is History, which will examine America over the past 50 years. Questlove will be choosing one song from each year starting from 1971 and diving into the track's cultural significance.