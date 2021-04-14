Questlove announced Wednesday that he will be releasing a new book titled Music is History on Oct. 12, which will examine America over the past 50 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Questlove, in the book, will be choosing one song from each year starting from 1971 and diving into the track's cultural significance.

Music is History, from imprint Abrams Image, will explore the role American music has played in issues of race, gender, politics and identity.

Music is History will also include playlists centered around personal and playful themes that will touch on subjects such as hip-hop's relationship to music's past.

Questlove released the book's cover on Instagram.

"Here we'll look at the last 50 years of America through the prism of music, and the last fifty years of music through the prism of history," Questlove said.