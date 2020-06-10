Tan France of Netflix's Queer Eye celebrated becoming an American citizen on The Tonight Show alongside the other members of the Fab Five, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski and Bobby Berk.

ADVERTISEMENT

France, who was born in England to Pakistani parents, had just become an American citizen minutes before he started talking with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday. France was wearing a shirt that featured the American flag.

"It's taken 20 years to get here and we're so darn grateful," France said.

The fashion expert of Queer Eye said he was excited to vote, was emotional during the process and discussed what he was thinking about as he became a citizen.

"I was just thinking of all the times I've been sent home and the people I've missed. I was away from my husband for six years because I was sent home," France said.

"And so just to now be in a position where I know nobody can kick me out and I can actually truly make some changes, actually vote to change and encourage people to vote to change the state of this country. Like that really made me feel very emotional. The timing couldn't be more perfect for me," he continued.

Queer Eye Season 5, which features the Fab Five helping people reinvent themselves in Philadelphia, premiered on Netflix Friday.

"Philly people are tough nuts to crack and so it was a challenge for all of us," Brown said about filming in Philadelphia where he previously was for Season 15 of MTV's The Real World in 2004.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"To come back, it's wild because now I'm like this mature adult with kids and when I was there, I was a 23-year-old drunk," Brown continued.