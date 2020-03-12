The Queer Eye cast has started filming Season 6 in Texas.

The series started production Wednesday in Austin, Texas, after being renewed for a sixth season at Netflix.

Netflix shared a slideshow of photos of Queer Eye stars Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness filming at El Arroyo restaurant in Austin.

"Grab a Texas-sized box of tissues y'all because the Fab 5 just arrived in the Lone Star State to film Queer Eye Season 6! (oh and P.S. Queer Eye Season 5 is coming real soon," the caption reads.

Season 6 will follow the Queer Eye cast as they give makeovers to people in the Austin area.

"The Fab Five will return to their southern roots with a home base in Austin, Texas, where they will scour the prairie in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC," Netflix said.

Queer Eye is a reboot of the Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. Season 5 was filmed in Philadelphia, Pa., and will premiere on Netflix in the summer.