Queer Eye star Tan France is going to be a dad.

The 37-year-old television personality and his husband, Rob France, are expecting their first child via surrogate.

France shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a maternity photo-style picture of himself with a sonogram added to the image.

"So happy to finally share that WE'RE HAVING A BABY!! No, I'm not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic," France captioned the post.

"With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we've wanted for SOooo many years," he said. "Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love."

"Congrats Tan!! You'll make such a great parent!" Hunt wrote.

"Awwww!!! So happy for you-congratulations," Stause said.

France said in an interview with NPR's Terry Gross in 2019 that he "always wanted to be a father."

"I've wanted children since I was 19, 20. If I'd had a stable relationship at the time, I would have desperately tried to have children," France said.

"I was going to be a stay-at-home dad, which is something I've wanted for many, many, many years," he added. "And I actually -- crazily, I still want six. I don't know if that's going to happen, but yeah, I still want six children."

France and Rob France married in 2007.

