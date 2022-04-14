Queer Eye star Karamo Brown has landed his own talk show.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 41-year-old television personality will host the daytime talk show Karamo, which will premiere in syndication in September.

Karamo is a daily, one-hour talk show that will address topics including infidelity, race, parenting and complex family dynamics.

The series hails from NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and Stamford Media Center Productions and will air on WPIX New York, KTLA Los Angeles and other stations across the country.

In addition to starring on Queer Eye, Brown has been a frequent guest host on the talk show Maury, which will end this year after more than 30 years on the air.

"Karamo has done an incredible job guest hosting Maury many times over the past two seasons. Karamo is a true fan of the genre who will bring that passion, along with his unique skill set and life experiences to guide his guests through life's dramatic crossroads and build a lasting connection with the daytime audience," NBCUniversal EVP of syndication studios and E! News Tracie Wilson said.

"Karamo is the next generation of compelling relationship-based talk, with a truly special host and we are so happy to offer this show to our station partners across the country," she added.

Brown celebrated the news Wednesday on Instagram.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I was a poor gay black boy who had so many dreams but didn't know if it was possible... I was broke, scared, alone... but I never gave up on myself and it's happening!" the star wrote.

"Don't give up on yourself because your dream will come true too! The life you deserve is possible! I promise you. And I'll be here to help you through those hard moments 5 days a week on @karamoshow starting Sep 19 2022," he said.

Queer Eye returned for a sixth season on Netflix in December.