Netflix announced the premiere date for Queer Eye Season 6 on Thursday. The new season premieres Dec. 31 on the streaming service.

In Season 6, the Fab Five head to Austin, Texas, to bring their style to southwestern makeovers. An announcement video previews some of their activities.

Bobby Berk hauls bales of hay into a truck. Tan France shows his roping skills.

Antoni Porowski adjusts his cowboy hat while looking serious. Karamo Brown practices his line dancing and Jonathan Van Ness rides a mechanical horse.

Queer Eye premiered on Netflix in 2018. Each of the five hosts lends an area of expertise.

Brown focuses on culture, Van Ness on grooming, Porowski on food and wine, France on fashion and Berk on interior design.

The original series ran from 2003 - 2007 on Bravo. Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley and Jai Rodriguez were the original Fab Five.

Netflix will also premiere Season 4 of Cobra Kai on Dec. 31.