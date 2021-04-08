A Queer as Folk reboot is coming to NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service.

Peacock has ordered a new series based on the original British drama.

The original Queer as Folk was created by Russell T. Davies and aired from 1999 to 2000. The series followed three gay men (Aidan Gillan, Craig Kelly and Charlie Hunnam) living in Manchester.

A U.S. remake, set in Pittsburgh and starring Gale Harold, Randy Harrison, Hal Sparks, Peter Paige and Scott Lowell, aired on Showtime from 2000 to 2005.

The Peacock reboot is created by Stephen Dunn and hails from Universal Cable Productions. The series will take place in New Orleans and follow a diverse group of friends whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.

"Queer as Folk was more than just a show, it was a ground-breaking and necessary voice for so many people. Stephen's new version for Peacock arrives at yet another pivotal moment in our culture," NBCUniversal Television and Streaming president of scripted content Lisa Katz said in a statement.

"The entire team is so excited to be a part of introducing a new generation to this type of authentic and affirming storytelling," she added.

Dunn will write and direct the series, in addition to executive producing with Davies.