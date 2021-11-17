Queen Sugar will return for a seventh and final season.
Series creator Ava DuVernay confirmed Tuesday to Deadline that the drama was renewed for Season 7.
"It's a radical act that it lasted this long, and it's a testament to every single pair of hands that touched it and I am so proud of that," DuVernay said.
DuVernay shared the news ahead of the show's Season 6 finale, which aired Tuesday evening.
The Queen Sugar official Twitter account said Season 7 will premiere in summer 2022.
Queen Sugar is based on the Natalie Baszile novel of the same name. The series follows three siblings, Nova (Rutina Wesley), Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) and Ralph (Kofi Siriboe), who inherit their father's sugarcane farm in rural Louisiana.
DuVernay executive produces the show with Oprah Winfrey, Anthony Sparks and Melissa Carter.
