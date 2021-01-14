Queen Sugar creator Ava DuVernay announced Thursday that the show was renewed for a sixth season.
ADVERTISEMENT
"What a joy to continue QUEEN SUGAR with our partners at @OWN + Warner Bros. On behalf of every @ARRAYNow producer, costumer, editor, grip, writer, cast/crew member, we're delighted to delve into our sixth season! And, we'll see you February 16 for Season 5!" DuVernay tweeted.
Showrunner Anthony Sparks wrote in his own post: "#QueenSugar #Season6 news is out. Been hard at work on #Season5 AND #Season6. Who would have thought a show about Black Sugar cane farmers would have 6 vibrant seasons in it? I DID!! Stay tuned... More news from Kid Sparks to come."
The show is about three siblings who run a Louisiana sugarcane farm after the death of their father. It stars Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Kofi Siriboe, Nicholas Ashe, Greg Vaughn, Greg Vaughn, Bianca Lawson, Tina Lifford, Omar J. Dorsey, Henry G. Sanders and Timon Kyle Durrett.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.