Queen Sugar creator Ava DuVernay announced Thursday that the show was renewed for a sixth season.

"What a joy to continue QUEEN SUGAR with our partners at @OWN + Warner Bros. On behalf of every @ARRAYNow producer, costumer, editor, grip, writer, cast/crew member, we're delighted to delve into our sixth season! And, we'll see you February 16 for Season 5!" DuVernay tweeted.

Showrunner Anthony Sparks wrote in his own post: "#QueenSugar #Season6 news is out. Been hard at work on #Season5 AND #Season6. Who would have thought a show about Black Sugar cane farmers would have 6 vibrant seasons in it? I DID!! Stay tuned... More news from Kid Sparks to come."

The show is about three siblings who run a Louisiana sugarcane farm after the death of their father. It stars Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Kofi Siriboe, Nicholas Ashe, Greg Vaughn, Greg Vaughn, Bianca Lawson, Tina Lifford, Omar J. Dorsey, Henry G. Sanders and Timon Kyle Durrett.