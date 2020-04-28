Queen Sono is getting a second season at Netflix.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service announced Tuesday on Twitter that it renewed the crime drama series for Season 2.

Netflix shared a video featuring clips from the show and fan tweets asking for the series to be renewed.

"You asked, we listened," the company wrote. "Season 2 is coming."

Queen Sono is Netflix's first African original series. The show stars Pearl Thusi as the titular Queen Sono, a South African spy with a complicated personal life.

Queen Sono is created by South African actor, comedian and director Kagiso Lediga and co-stars Vuyo Dabula, Sechaba Morojele, Chi Mhende and Loyiso Madinga.

"#QueenSono SEASON 2 loading!!!! Thanks everyone across the planet who watched. we appreciate you," Lediga tweeted Tuesday.

Queen Sono premiered in February.