Queen Sono is getting a second season at Netflix.The streaming service announced Tuesday on Twitter that it renewed the crime drama series for Season 2.Netflix shared a video featuring clips from the show and fan tweets asking for the series to be renewed."You asked, we listened," the company wrote. "Season 2 is coming."Queen Sono is Netflix's first African original series. The show stars Pearl Thusi as the titular Queen Sono, a South African spy with a complicated personal life.Queen Sono is created by South African actor, comedian and director Kagiso Lediga and co-stars Vuyo Dabula, Sechaba Morojele, Chi Mhende and Loyiso Madinga."#QueenSono SEASON 2 loading!!!! Thanks everyone across the planet who watched. we appreciate you," Lediga tweeted Tuesday.Queen Sono premiered in February.