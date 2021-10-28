They will be joined by host Graham Norton when the show launches on Dec. 2 exclusively on Paramount+.
Williams is a multi-time Emmy and Grammy nominee. Visage is a platinum-selling recording artist who also serves as a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race.
Mattel is a drag superstar and Lewis is a three-time Grammy nominated singer.
MTV Entertainment Studios and World of Wonder (RuPaul's Drag Race) are producing.
The series will follow the world's most talented drag queens as they compete for the title of Queen of the Universe. The drag queens will be debuting a new musical performance every episode in front of a live audience.
