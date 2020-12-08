Queen Latifah has signed on to star in and executive produce the Netflix film, End of the Road.

Millicent Shelton -- whose credits include P-Valley, Insecure, Black-ish, Hunters and The Walking Dead -- is onboard to direct the project, which was announced Monday.

"After losing her job, recently widowed Brenda drives her family cross-country to start a new life. In the New Mexico desert, cut off from help, they must learn to fight back when they become the targets of a mysterious killer," a synopsis said.

Rapper and actress Queen Latifah, 50, will also soon be seen in a new version of the crime drama, The Equalizer.

The show is set to debut on CBS after the Super Bowl on Feb. 7.