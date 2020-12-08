Queen Latifah to star in Netflix's 'End of the Road' film
UPI News Service, 12/08/2020
Queen Latifah has signed on to star in and executive produce the Netflix film, End of the Road.
Millicent Shelton -- whose credits include P-Valley, Insecure, Black-ish, Hunters and The Walking Dead -- is onboard to direct the project, which was announced Monday.
"After losing her job, recently widowed Brenda drives her family cross-country to start a new life. In the New Mexico desert, cut off from help, they must learn to fight back when they become the targets of a mysterious killer," a synopsis said.
Rapper and actress Queen Latifah, 50, will also soon be seen in a new version of the crime drama, The Equalizer.
The show is set to debut on CBS after the Super Bowl on Feb. 7.
Queen Latifah is a Grammy- and Emmy-winning performer best known for her music career, as well as for starring in the movie musicals Chicago and Hairspray and the TV shows Living Single and Star.
