Queen guitarist Brian May tests positive for COVID-19
UPI News Service, 12/18/2021
Queen guitarist Brian May announced on Instagram Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
"Yep. The shocking day finally came for me," the 74-year-old musician posted, alongside photos of an at-home test.
"The dreaded double red line. And yes - definitely NO sympathy please - it has been a truly horrible few days, but I'm OK. And I will tell the tale. PLEASE take extra care out there, good folks. This thing is incredibly transmissible. You really do NOT want it messing up YOUR Christmas. With love - Bri"
The post has already gotten more than 200,000 "likes."
