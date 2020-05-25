Queen guitarist Brian May recovering after heart attack
UPI News Service, 05/25/2020
British rocker Brian May announced in an Instagram video this weekend that he recently suffered a "small" heart attack and had three stents put in to relieve his congested arteries.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I'm good. I'm here and I'm ready to rock," the 72-year-old guitarist said in the video.
May explained he weighed his options and decided against undergoing triple bypass surgery.
He wrote in a message accompanying the post: "My medical adventures! Hmm... Sheer Heart Attack eh? Well, I think I always worried a little bit about that album title. I wondered if it might upset some people who had actually had heart attacks. I'm actually quite relieved now that I'm in that club - and I don't find it upsetting at all!"
About two weeks ago, May announced he was recovering after tearing his gluteus maximus muscle during a moment of "over-enthusiastic" gardening.
He said in Sunday's video that the gardening injury was real, but subsequent medical examinations also showed he had a compressed sciatic nerve and heart issues.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.