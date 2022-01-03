Quavo of Migos says WWE appearance was his 'one wish' as a kid
UPI News Service, 01/03/2022
Quavo of rap trio Migos is reflecting on the group's recent appearance at WWE's Day 1 event, stating that it was a wish come true.
"My one wish as a kid came true! @WWE Thanks," Quavo said alongside photos of himself and fellow Migos members Offset and Takeoff at Day 1.
Migos joined Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro consisting of Randy Orton and Riddle as they made their entrance at Day 1.
Migos also viewed RK-Bro's match against The Street Profits from the announcer's table and later celebrated with both teams inside of the ring. Quavo was able to greet fans while standing on the turnbuckle.
