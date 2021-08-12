Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Q-Force.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated series Thursday featuring Sean Hayes as the voice of super spy Steve Maryweather, aka Agent Mary.

The preview shows Steve (Hayes) assemble a team of LGBTQ spies (Patti Harrison, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes) after coming out as gay. The team is deployed to West Hollywood.

Gary Cole voices Dirk Chunley, the straight and hard-nosed director of the American Intelligence Agency (AIA), with Laurie Metcalf as V, the deputy director of the AIA. David Harbour voices Rick Buck, a straight man brought onto the Q-Force team.

Q-Force is created and executive produced by Gabe Liedman, who also voices Mary's love interest, Benji. Hayes, Mike Schur, Todd Milliner, Ben Heins and David Miner serve as executive producers.

Liedman told Entertainment Tonight that Q-Force was inspired by the idea of a "gay James Bond."

"The adventures that this team goes on are not the adventures you think," he said. "And the stakes are really big. It's life and death; it's a world hanging in the balance. But the whole time, hopefully you're laughing as these complete underdogs step up and save it over and over again in this way that is satisfying."

Netflix shared a teaser trailer for the show in June.

Q-Force premieres Sept. 2 on Netflix.