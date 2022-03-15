Antonio Banderas is back as daring outlaw Puss in Boots in the new trailer for upcoming animated film, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

The swashbuckling cat discovers that he has used up eight of his nine lives after a lifetime of adventures in the clip released on Tuesday.

Puss in Boots must then journey to the Black Forest to find the Wishing Star in order to restore his lost lives.

Puss in Boots will be joined by his former partner and nemesis Kitty Soft Paws, voiced by Salma Hayek on the journey along with dog Perro, voiced by Harvey Guillen.

The group will have to deal with Goldilocks, voiced by Florence Pugh and the Three Bears Crime Family along the way.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is coming to theaters on Sept. 23. Joel Crawford serves as director.