Rapper Pusha T's It's Almost Dry is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album, followed by Lil Durk's 7220 at No. 3, Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 4 and the Encanto soundtrack at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 6, Drake's Certified Lover Boy at No. 7, Jason Aldean's Georgia at No. 8, Gunna's DS4EVER at No. 9 and Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 10.