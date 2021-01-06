'Punky Brewster' revival to premiere Feb. 25 on Peacock
UPI News Service, 01/06/2021
The Punky Brewster revival will premiere on Peacock in February.
The streaming service shared a premiere date, Feb. 25, and a teaser photo for the series Wednesday.
Punky Brewster is a revival of the 1980s series of the same name. The new version follows an adult Punky (Soleil Moon Frye) as she raises three kids as a single mom. Freddie Prinze, Jr. plays Punky's ex-husband, Travis, while Cherie Johnson returns as Punky's best friend Cherie.
The teaser photo shows Punky (Frye) with Travis (Prinze) and Cherie (Johnson), along with Izzy (Quinn Copeland), a girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self.
Peacock released a trailer in April that shows Punky raising her three kids.
Peacock had its official launch in July. The service also developed a Saved by the Bell reboot featuring Mario Lopez that premiered in November.
In December, news broke that Frye and her husband, Jason Goldberg, have split after 22 years of marriage.
