The Punky Brewster revival will premiere on Peacock in February.

The streaming service shared a premiere date, Feb. 25, and a teaser photo for the series Wednesday.

Punky Brewster is a revival of the 1980s series of the same name. The new version follows an adult Punky (Soleil Moon Frye) as she raises three kids as a single mom. Freddie Prinze, Jr. plays Punky's ex-husband, Travis, while Cherie Johnson returns as Punky's best friend Cherie.

The teaser photo shows Punky (Frye) with Travis (Prinze) and Cherie (Johnson), along with Izzy (Quinn Copeland), a girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self.

Peacock released a trailer in April that shows Punky raising her three kids.

Peacock had its official launch in July. The service also developed a Saved by the Bell reboot featuring Mario Lopez that premiered in November.

In December, news broke that Frye and her husband, Jason Goldberg, have split after 22 years of marriage.