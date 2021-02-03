Peacock is giving a glimpse of the Punky Brewster revival.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the series Tuesday featuring Soleil Moon Frye as Punky and Cherie Johnson as Cherie.

Frye and Johnson played best friends Punky and Cherie on the original Punky Brewster, which aired from 1984 to 1988. In the revival, Punky is now a single mom of three.

The preview shows Punky reminisce with Cherie (Cherie Johnson), spend time with her children and consider her future with her estranged husband, Travis (Freddie Prinze, Jr.).

In addition, Punky meets Izzy (Quinn Copeland), a girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self.

Peacock previously shared a teaser photo and a first trailer for the revival.

The Punky Brewster revival premieres Feb. 25 on Peacock.

Peacock officially launched in July. The service also developed a Saved by the Bell reboot featuring Mario Lopez that premiered in November.