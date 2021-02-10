Jasika Nicole has joined the cast of Peacock's Punky Brewster revival.

The 40-year-old actress confirmed in an Instagram post Wednesday that she will appear in the forthcoming series.

"We wrapped production on this so long ago that I almost forgot I did it," Nicole wrote. "Anyways, excited to be a part of such an important TV legacy - all episodes drop on February 25th on @peacocktv."

Punky Brewster is a sequel series to the sitcom of the same name, which starred Soleil Moon Frye and aired from 1984 to 1988. Frye returns in the revival as an adult Punky, now a single mom of three.

Cherie Johnson also returns as Punky's best friend Cherie, while Freddie Prinze, Jr., plays Punky's estranged husband, Travis.

Deadline said Nicole will have a recurring role as Lauren, a fun-loving and self-assured lawyer whose relationship with Cherie develops throughout the season.

Peacock shared a trailer for the new series last week that shows Punky and Cherie reminiscing.

Punky Brewster will premiere Feb. 25 on Peacock.

Nicole is known for playing Astrid Farnsworth on Fringe and Dr. Carly Lever on The Good Doctor.