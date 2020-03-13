The Psychedelic Furs are sharing a new song from their forthcoming album, Made of Rain.

The British rock band released a lyric video Friday for the song "You'll Be Mine."

"You'll Be Mine" is the second single to debut from Made of Rain, slated for release May 1. The Psychedelic Furs released the lead single "Don't Believe" in January.

Made of Rain is the band's first album in nearly 30 years. The group last released the album World Outside in 1991.

The Psychedelic Furs are scheduled to perform a number of shows in the U.S. this spring:

April 13 - Key West, Fla., at Key West Theater

April 14 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla., at Revolution Live

April 15 - Clearwater, Fla., at Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

April 17 - Orlando, Fla., at Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando

April 18 - Fort Pierce, Fla., at Sunrise Theatre

April 19 - Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

April 21 - New Orleans, La., at Tipitina's

April 22 - Houston, Texas, at House of Blues

April 24 - San Antonio, Texas, at Paper Tiger

April 25 - Austin, Texas, at Emo's Austin

April 26 - Dallas, Texas, at Granada Theater

April 28 - Tucson, Ariz., at Rialto Theatre

April 30 - Scottsdale, Ariz., at The Showroom - Talking Stick Resort

May 2 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Cruel World Fest

May 6 - Petaluma, Calif., at Mystic Theatre

May 7 - Santa Cruz, Calif., at The Catalyst

In addition, the band will perform a special show May 14 in London. The group will perform Made of Rain in its entirety, along with greatest hits and fan favorites.

The Psychedelic Furs formed as a group in 1977. The band went on a lengthy hiatus in the 1990s but regrouped in 2000.