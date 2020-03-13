The Psychedelic Furs are sharing a new song from their forthcoming album, Made of Rain.The British rock band released a lyric video Friday for the song "You'll Be Mine.""You'll Be Mine" is the second single to debut from Made of Rain, slated for release May 1. The Psychedelic Furs released the lead single "Don't Believe" in January.Made of Rain is the band's first album in nearly 30 years. The group last released the album World Outside in 1991.The Psychedelic Furs are scheduled to perform a number of shows in the U.S. this spring:April 13 - Key West, Fla., at Key West TheaterApril 14 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla., at Revolution LiveApril 15 - Clearwater, Fla., at Bilheimer Capitol TheatreApril 17 - Orlando, Fla., at Hard Rock Hotel at Universal OrlandoApril 18 - Fort Pierce, Fla., at Sunrise TheatreApril 19 - Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., at Ponte Vedra Concert HallApril 21 - New Orleans, La., at Tipitina'sApril 22 - Houston, Texas, at House of BluesApril 24 - San Antonio, Texas, at Paper TigerApril 25 - Austin, Texas, at Emo's AustinApril 26 - Dallas, Texas, at Granada TheaterApril 28 - Tucson, Ariz., at Rialto TheatreApril 30 - Scottsdale, Ariz., at The Showroom - Talking Stick ResortMay 2 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Cruel World FestMay 6 - Petaluma, Calif., at Mystic TheatreMay 7 - Santa Cruz, Calif., at The CatalystIn addition, the band will perform a special show May 14 in London. The group will perform Made of Rain in its entirety, along with greatest hits and fan favorites.The Psychedelic Furs formed as a group in 1977. The band went on a lengthy hiatus in the 1990s but regrouped in 2000.