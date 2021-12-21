Property Brothers star Drew Scott is going to be a dad.

The 43-year-old television personality is expecting his first child with his wife, Linda Phan, after fertility struggles.

Scott shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside two mirror selfies with Phan. The mom-to-be showed off her baby bump in a form-fitting red dress.

"It has been an adventure to get here! We know we're not alone in this experience and that everyone's is filled with unique challenges along the way," Scott captioned the post.

"When we first started down this path, we quickly felt sooooo appreciative of the doctors we've been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there. It made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable," he said. "We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you're on!"

Phan posted the same photos and message on her own account.

Scott and Phan also shared news of Phan's pregnancy on Tuesday's episode of their podcast, At Home.

"Cat's out of the bag, everyone. Linda's pregnant!" Scott said.

Scott and Phan discussed how they first tried IUI (intrauterine insemination), then successfully tried IVF (in vitro fertilization).

"Every step of the way there is something scary or there is the unknown," Scott said. "We have friends who have unfortunately had miscarriages and we have other friends who have tried IVF many, many times."

"This has been a journey for us and there's a bit of that feeling of a weight off our shoulders, just talking about it and letting people know," he added.

Scott and Phan married in May 2018 and have been together for 12 years.

Scott and his twin brother, Jonathan Scott, came to fame on the W Network/HGTV Canada home renovation series Property Brothers.