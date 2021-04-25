Emerald Fennell, Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller were among the first winners announced at the live Oscars gala honoring excellence in cinema in Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fennell won the Best Original Screenplay prize for Promising Young Woman, while Hampton and Zeller shared the honor for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Father.

Another Round won for Best International Feature.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the star-studded event is taking place at both The Union Station and the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with a limited audience.

Some nominees are also appearing via satellite from remote locations.

Attendees were vaccinated, tested and seated in a socially distanced manner to keep everyone safe. People were allowed to take their masks off when the cameras were rolling, but had to put them on during commercial breaks.

This year's ABC broadcast does not have a single host.

Instead, "cast members" like Angela Bassett, Bong Joon Ho, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renee Zellweger, Zendaya, Don Cheadle and Halle Berry are introducing awards and show segments.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!