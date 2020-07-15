Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Project Power.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the action thriller Wednesday featuring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Project Power takes place in New Orleans, where a new pill gives users an unpredictable temporary superhuman ability. Foxx plays a father searching for his daughter, who was taken by the makers of the drug.

Foxx's character teams up with with Robin (Dominique Fishback), a young dealer, and Art (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a police officer, to find his daughter and fight the sinister forces behind the drug.

Netflix previously released posters for the film featuring Foxx, Gordon-Levitt and Fishback.

Foxx most recently starred in the 2019 film Just Mercy. He will voice Joe Gardner in the upcoming Disney-Pixar animated film Soul, which released a new trailer in March.