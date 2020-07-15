Project Power takes place in New Orleans, where a new pill gives users an unpredictable temporary superhuman ability. Foxx plays a father searching for his daughter, who was taken by the makers of the drug.
Foxx's character teams up with with Robin (Dominique Fishback), a young dealer, and Art (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a police officer, to find his daughter and fight the sinister forces behind the drug.
Netflix previously released posters for the film featuring Foxx, Gordon-Levitt and Fishback.
