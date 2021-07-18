Dwayne Johnson has announced he completed production on his upcoming DC Comics adventure, Black Adam.
"That a wrap on BLACK ADAM," Johnson tweeted Friday. "Incredible journey. Hardest undertaking of my entire career physically & mentally. Worth every second. Boundless gratitude to my 1,000+ crew members, actors and director, Jaume Collet-Serra. The hierarchy of power in DC Universe is changing. BA."
