Rachel Brosnahan announced on Instagram Wednesday that Season 4 of Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has entered into production.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It looks a little different this year...but we're back! Working away on @maiseltv Season 4," the actress said alongside a photo of herself in costume as the title character.

The comedy series wrapped up its third season in December 2019. Production on Season 4 was pushed back from spring-summer 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, is set in the 1950s and follows Midge (Brosnahan) as she pursues her dreams of becoming a stand-up comedian alongside her manager Susie (Alex Borstein).

Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub, Micheal Zegen and Kevin Pollak also star. The show's entire regular cast is returning for Season 4.

The fourth season underwent an extended pre-production period where new sets and costumes were made. Less extras will be used in Season 4, due to the pandemic.