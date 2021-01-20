Production starts on 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4
UPI News Service, 01/20/2021
Rachel Brosnahan announced on Instagram Wednesday that Season 4 of Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has entered into production.
"It looks a little different this year...but we're back! Working away on @maiseltv Season 4," the actress said alongside a photo of herself in costume as the title character.
The comedy series wrapped up its third season in December 2019. Production on Season 4 was pushed back from spring-summer 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, is set in the 1950s and follows Midge (Brosnahan) as she pursues her dreams of becoming a stand-up comedian alongside her manager Susie (Alex Borstein).
