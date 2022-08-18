Paramount+ has announced that production is underway on its new young-adult drama, School Spirits.

The eight-episode series is set to premiere in 2023.

It will star Peyton List, Kristian Flores, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell and Milo Manheim.

The show "focuses on a teen stuck in the afterlife who decides to investigate her mysterious disappearance alongside a group of other students who are also stuck in limbo at their high school," the streaming service said in a press release Wednesday.

Oliver Goldstick -- whose credits include Pretty Little Liars and Bridgerton -- serves as showrunner.