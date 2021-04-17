Producer Scott Rudin announced Saturday that he will "step back" from Broadway following allegations that he mistreated his colleagues and collaborators.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Much has been written about my history of troubling interactions with colleagues, and I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior caused to individuals, directly and indirectly," Rudin said in a statement to The Washington Post.

"After a period of reflection, I've made the decision to step back from active participation on our Broadway productions, effective immediately. My roles will be filled by others from the Broadway community and in a number of cases, from the roster of participants already in place on those shows."

The Hollywood Reporter interviewed numerous people for a feature that ran earlier this month which alleged that Rudin was verbally, psychologically and professionally abusive to those with whom he worked.

Karen Olivo -- who starred in the musical Moulin Rouge! before Broadway shut down a year ago -- announced this week that she would not return to the project because the New York theater community's silence about Rudin was unacceptable.

"I don't need to be on a stage," Olivo said in an Instagram video. "I value humanity more; I want a theater industry that matches my integrity."

SAG-AFTRA, Actors' Equity Association and American Federation of Musicians Local 802 subsequently released a joint statement condemning workplace harassment, but not mentioning Rudin by name.

"Every corporate Board of Directors should be deeply alarmed by credible reports of long-standing, repeated violent and aggressive harassing behavior by individuals who hold high positions within a company or on a production and exercise management power over subordinates," the statement said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Workers who come forward to blow the whistle in these situations are incredibly brave and we applaud their courage."

Rudin, 62, is an Oscar-winning producer whose credits include No Country for Old Men, Lady Bird, Fences, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Social Network, School of Rock and eight Wes Anderson movies.

He is also a Tony Award winner. Among his Broadway hits are The Book of Mormon, A View from the Bridge, Fences and Hello, Dolly!