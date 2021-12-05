Film and TV producer Martha De Laurentiis has died of cancer at the age of 67.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her credits include the films Firestarter, Raw Deal, Silver Bullet, King Kong Lives, Breakdown, U-571, Hannibal, Hannibal Rising and Red Dragon and the TV series Hannibal.

"WHAT AN AMAZING LADY. MARTHA DeLAURENTIIS LEFT US YESTERDAY PEACEFULLY WITH HER FAMILY AT HER SIDE. LONG LIVE MARTHA AND HER BRILLIANT LEGACY. #FANNIBALFAMILYFOREVER," Bryan Fuller, creator of the TV version of Hannibal, posted on Instagram Sunday.

De Laurentiis was married to her producing partner Dino De Laurentiis from 1990 until his death in 2010.

She is survived by their daughters, Carolyna and Dina.