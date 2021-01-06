Fox announced Wednesday that Oscar-winner Catherine Zeta-Jones will join the cast of its drama Prodigal Son in Season 2. Zeta-Jones will play Dr. Vivian Capshaw.

Prodigal Son stars Michael Sheen as Dr. Martin Whitly, a serial killer dubbed "The Surgeon." Whitly's son Malcolm Bright ( Tom Payne ) is now a serial killer profiler.

Dr. Capshaw is a new MD at Claremont Psychiatric Hospital, where Whitly is in custody. According to a press release, Capshaw will first appear in the second half of Season 2.

Capshaw will assign Whitly menial duties like mopping floors and cleaning bedpans. However, Whitly finds ways to ingratiate himself with Capshaw by helping her with her patients.

Zeta-Jones won an Oscar for her role as Velma Kelly in the 2002 movie adaptation of Chicago.

Aside from the new character Zeta-Jones will play, Season 2 will see Whitly getting closer with Bright, but revealing more family secrets in the process. As a result, Bright will have to protect his mother ( Bellamy Young ) from her serial killer ex-husband.

Christian Borle and Michael Potts also guest star in Season 2 according to the press release. Series regulars include Halston Sage, Lou Diamond Phillips, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts and Keiko Agena. Prodigal Son debuted in 2019 as Fox's number one new drama with 9.3 million viewers.

Prodigal Son returns Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. EDT on Fox.