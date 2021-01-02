Pro wrestler Mick Foley has announced he tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I tested positive for COVID following a December virtual signing, and have been isolating in a hotel room for the past 18 days. Please continue to take this virus seriously -- mask up, social distance, look out for one another. Wishing all of you a happy, healthy new year," Foley tweeted on Friday.

The 55-year-old WWE Hall of Famer also said in an accompanying video that he has been experiencing body aches, loss of smell, diminished hearing and fatigue.

Since the pandemic hit the United States in March, Foley has cut back on his workload, with only a handful of personal appearances and virtual memorabilia signings on his schedule.

He also took part in the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view special for The Undertaker's final farewell.