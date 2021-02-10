Priyanka Chopra described her relationship with her late father Ashok Chopra and the meaning behind her tattoo while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Chopra's tattoo, which appears on her wrist, says "Daddy's lil girl." The actress displays the tattoo prominently on the cover of her newly released memoir titled Unfinished.

"I was very close to my father. He was my greatest champion, my biggest cheerleader like the loudest guy in the room. You know if I'd win an award he'd be like, 'Ahh!'" Chopra told Fallon on Tuesday.

"He was just like so exited about everything I did. And when he died, it was just quiet in that corner you know. In that corner of cheer. Even though I have a very supportive family, but they weren't all as rambunctious as him," she continued.

Chopra said she got the tattoo about a year or so before her father died.

"I lied to him and I told him I needed to write this down because I wanted it for artwork for my album. But he wrote it in his handwriting and it's my first tattoo," she said.

Chopra also put her singing skills to the test by playing One Word Songs with Fallon. The pair took turns trying to guess which popular song the other was signing, however, the performance would include one random word being repeated instead of the actual lyrics.

Fallon performed "I'll Make Love to You" by Boyz II Men by only using the word loofah, while Chopra performed "Havana" by Camila Cabello by only using the word karate.