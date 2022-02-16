Priscilla Presley is celebrating her son Navarone Garcia's marriage.

The 76-year-old actress and businesswoman said Tuesday that Garcia, 34, married Elisa Achilli, 22, at a wedding in Switzerland.

Presley shared photos on Instagram that showed Garcia and Achilli kissing during the ceremony.

"Navarone and Elisa are MARRIED!!! The wedding was at the beautiful Schloss Hunigen Hotel in Switzerland. I couldn't be happier!" she captioned the post.

Riley Keough, an actress and Presley's granddaughter, reacted with heart-eyes emojis in the comments.

Garcia is Presley's son with her ex-partner Marco Garibaldi. She also has a daughter, singer Lisa Marie Presley , with her late ex-husband, rock and roll legend Elvis Presley

Garcia, a singer and musician who is the frontman of Them Guns, had nothing but praise for Achilli in a statement to People.

"I never thought I would find a counterpart that is so understanding and supportive," he said. "She makes everything we do effortless, and I can't imagine life without her."

"Navarone is truly the most genuine, sweet and sensitive man I have ever known and I'm so lucky that after four years of long-distance, we can start our life together as husband and wife," Achilli added.