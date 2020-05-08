Celebrity couple Princess Love and Ray J are headed for divorce.

E! News confirmed Thursday that Princess Love, 35, filed for divorce from Ray J , 39, after nearly four years of marriage.

TMZ said Princess Love filed for divorce Tuesday in Los Angeles.

A rep for the couple told People that Princess Love and Ray J are going through a "difficult time."

"It's a very difficult time for both Princess and Ray J and we are asking that we just let them have their privacy as they work through and deal with this very trying situation," the rep said.

News of the split comes less than five months after the birth of Princess Love and Ray J 's second child together. The pair have a daughter, Melody, who turns two this month, and a son, Epik, born in December.

Princess Love shared a photo on Instagram with baby Epik last week.

In November, Princess Love accused Ray J of leaving her and Melody stranded in Las Vegas while she was eight months pregnant. Ray J denied leaving Princess Love in a subsequent video.

"I am my family. I love my family. I've dedicated my life to my family. To insinuate that I would do anything to harm my daughter is just sad, man," he said.

Princess Love and Ray J married in August 2016. The pair star on the VH1 series Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.