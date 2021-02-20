Britain's Princess Eugenie shared on Instagram Saturday the first photos of her infant son where his face is visible.

"We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank," the 30-year-old royal captioned the collection of three outdoor photos showing her and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, cuddling their baby, who is wrapped in a blue blanket.

"Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.â£â£By our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy."

Eugenie, who is Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter and the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, gave birth to August, her first child, on Feb. 9.

She married Brooksbank in 2018.